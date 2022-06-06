SCHP: Passenger dies after car runs off I-26 and strikes several trees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one individual is dead after the car they were riding in ran off the side of the road and struck several trees. Officials say the collision took place at approximately 3:11 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, a BMW sedan was traveling west on I-26 near mile marker 163 when it went off the right side of the road and struck several trees. Troopers say the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and the passenger is deceased.