Survey ranks SC as 6th worst state in the nation for racial equality in the classroom

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One survey suggests South Carolina is not making the grade when it comes to racial equality in the classroom. According to wallethub.com, the Palmetto State ranks sixth worst in the nation in the category.

The survey was based on factors like, average ACT scores, graduation rates and other standardized test scores.

Wisconsin had the worst overall score.

You can read the full study at wallethub.com.