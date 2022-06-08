Local Living: “Friday Night Laser Lights” returns to the State Museum, Kroger to offer cooking classes for kids and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series on next Friday, June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kroger’s Chef Junior cooking class for kids is also returning this summer. The Kroger located on Roberts Branch Parkway will allow kids ages 4-11 to be their own chefs, by having a hands-on class for two Saturday’s each month. The first date is this Saturday, June 11, and it costs $7 to attend the class. There are 30 minute sign-up slots starting at 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Kroger says workshops this summer include the following:

July 16 and 30 Veggie Dip

August 13 and 17 Fruit Pizza

September 10 and 24 Lettuce Wraps

October 8 and 22 Tostadas

November 5 and 12 Festive Fall Muffins

December 3 and 10 Holiday Brownies



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people get underway this Friday night at Lorick Park with a Summer Teen Glow Party. Events will be held every Friday night through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

June 10 Kick-Off Summer Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue



June 17 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Koger Center is hosting “Make Music Day” this month. More than 1,000 cities in 120 countries celebrate the day to share music with friends, neighbors and strangers. There will be free events and concerts all day on June 21, starting at 1 p.m. Anyone with a musical background is welcome to participate.