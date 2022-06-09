CPD: Officers assisting with traffic after collision at intersection of Two Notch and North Beltline
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are assisting with traffic control after a collision occurred at the intersection of Two Notch Road and North Beltline Boulevard.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop when the driver fled and later crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. Officials say traffic lanes are blocked, and they ask to the public to avoid the area.
Officials say the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.