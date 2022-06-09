CPD: Third man arrested in connection with Greene Crossing shooting investigation, charged with pointing and presenting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Greene Crossing Apartments in March. Police say they arrested 23-year-old Trajan Mack at a gas station on Wilson Boulevard Wednesday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mack is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm. According to investigators, Mack is accused of pointing a firearm towards a crowd of people in the hallway of the apartment on Pulaski Street.

This is the third arrest announced in connection with this investigation. Police say 23-year-old Kejuan Boyce is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and 24-year-old Dennis Williams is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and breach of peace, aggravated in nature. According to investigators, Dennis Williams is accused of watching Boyce fire multiple rounds in the hallway, and Williams is also accused of firing a weapon at a vehicle in the parking lot and driving Boyce away from the scene.

Both men were arrested back in March.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says 20-year-old Jamacia Dawling, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting. According to authorities, five other people were injured in the shooting. Two of those injured were 16-years-old. Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when multiple people began shooting.