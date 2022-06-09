Former Columbia Police Chief named new Chief of Orangeburg Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After a nationwide search, the City of Orangeburg says its interim director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will stay on the role full time. Officials say Charles Austin has served in the interim role for the past nine months.

Chief Austin previously served as chief of the Columbia Police Department. He was the first African American to be chief of the Columbia Police.

“The City of Orangeburg is very fortunate to have Chief Austin agree to lead ODPS on a permanent basis. Obviously, he is one of the most experienced and distinguished law enforcement professionals in the state, but beyond that he is a servant-leader who cares immensely about our community and the officers he is charged to lead.,” Evering said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to revitalize our city and serve our community.”

While serving in the interim role, city officials say Chief Austin laid out a vision for officers to better connect with the community. He also wants to improve employee job satisfaction and retention while also working to establish dual career paths for police and firefighters.

Chief Austin is thankful for his experience in the role so far.

“Every day I say Lord, thank you for this journey,” he said. “I have lived a life that I never envisioned. I have met people that I never expected to meet, and I have had experiences that I never thought I would. I wake up singing for this joy that I have.”