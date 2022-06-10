Consumer News: Inflation hits new 40-year high, how to get the best deals on summer travel

CNN– Americans are still getting hit hard in the wallet. The nation’s inflation rate for the 12 month period that ended last month rose 8.6%, according to the Consumer Price Index. Among the factors for the major hike, is filling up the tank. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now a historic high of $5. Prices have peaked 40 cents just in the two weeks since the start of the Memorial Day weekend. It’s also $2 more than it was a year ago.

ABC NEWS– Experts say the number of people expected to travel this summer is just about back to where it was in 2019, but you can still get good deals on flights for your summer vacation. ABC’s Morgan Norwood reports on how to do it.