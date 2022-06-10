COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Starting on June 10, grabbing some great local food will be super easy, as the City of Columbia kicks off Food Truck Fridays.

According to City Councilwoman At-Large Doctor Aditi Bussells, each Friday during June will feature different food trucks at various locations in the City, including the Bull Street area, Justice Square near the Police Department, as well as the area of Washington Street and Assembly Street.

According to Bussells, “Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our city in the summertime. I’m looking forward to our citizens enjoying and exploring our downtown districts and connecting with each other over good food.” She says that the events will run from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM, and offer a rotating variety of some of the finest food truck offerings the area has.

Bussell says that the initial dates include June 10, June 17, and June 24. She is hopeful that if the program is successful, it will continue throughout the summer.

For more info, you can check out: https://columbiasc.gov/

