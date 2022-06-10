Local Living: Cool off at the pool this weekend, Prime Time in the Park kicks off in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series on next Friday, June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The heat is on, and the City of Columbia has several options to help you cool off.

If you want to take a dive in the pool, there are two now open in Columbia.

Maxcy Gregg Pool 1655 Park Circle Hours Monday-Thursday 1-6 p.m. Closed Friday for maintenance Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 2-6 p.m.

Greenview Pool 6700 David Street Hours Closed Monday for maintenance Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 2-6 p.m.



The cost to visit the pools is $3 for ages 12 and under and $4 for anyone 13 and over. Season passes are available for $80 for kids 12 and under $120 for others.

If you want to cool off for free, the city says there are several splash pads throughout the city.

Lorick Park 1600 Lorickk Park Hours Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Sundays

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road Hours Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Sundays

Edisto Discovery Park 1914 Wiley Street Hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street Hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road Hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Road Hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street Hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays

St. Anna’s Park 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue Hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Drew Park 2101 Walker Solomon Way Hours Monday-Saturday 12-8 p.m. Closed Sundays



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline says it’s in the midst of a crisis, as the animal shelter has reached full capacity and has stopped accepting animals. In an effort to free up space, the shelter is holding an adoption special. All dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. All cats are $50 and kittens are $75.

Pawmetto Lifeline says they are also holding emergency orientations for people who are interested in fostering an animal. It’s no cost to you. The shelter also provides medical care, food and crates for those who are interested in fostering.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people run through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

June 10 Kick-Off Summer Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue



June 17 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

