OCSO searching for missing man in “possible kidnapping incident”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says could possibly be a victim of a kidnapping incident. Authorities say 39-year-old Bernard Jerome Keitt, Jr., of Bowman, was last seen early Friday.

“This man was reported missing just after midnight in what may be a possible kidnapping incident,” the sheriff said. “If anyone has seen him, please let us know where so we can get him home safely to his family.”

Officials describe Keitt as 5’7″ and weighing roughly 170 pounds. Investigators say he might be wearing checkerboard style shorts.

If you have any information about where Keitt is, call the sheriff’s office 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.