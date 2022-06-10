OCSO seeking information about fatal shooting of a Vance man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a May shooting that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Vance.

“We have some leads we are following but we need to move these further towards a solution in this case,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “If anyone has anything they may think is possibly connected, I urge you to let us know.”

Just after 10 a.m. on May 29, deputies say the victim was found unresponsive in his vehicle on Old Number Six Highway, about half a mile east of Vance. Investigators say the victim passed away due to a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.