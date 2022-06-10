SC among the 38 states part of CDC investigation into salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is one of 38 states that are part of a CDC investigation into an outbreak of salmonella linked to backyard poultry. Officials say more than 200 people have reported coming down with the illness, with 27 being hospitalized.

If you have your own backyard chickens, there are some simple steps you can take to stay safe:

Always wash your hands after handling your birds or collecting their eggs

Use a dedicated pair of shoes for your coop and don’t wear them inside

Don’t let children younger than five touch the birds

To read more on the investigation, visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella/backyardpoultry-06-22/index.html.