Orangeburg County Sheriffs Office search for leads in murder case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a 29-year-old Vance man was found unresponsive in his vehicle just after 10 a.m. on May 29 about a half of a mile east of Vance on Old Number Six Highway.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators says the man had died of a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

“We have some leads we are following but we need to move these further towards a solution in this case,” says Sheriff Ravenell. “If anyone has anything they may think is possibly connected, I urge you to let us know.”

If anyone has any information on the incident contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

