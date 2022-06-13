Bring your family to the free Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins this weekend!

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring your family to have some fun at the free Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins!

It starts this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Harriet Barber House at 116 Barberville Loop.

Curtis spoke with event spokesperson Kevin Washington and artist Roderick Pearson about the fun activities in store for you and your family!

You can enjoy different meals from food vendors, live entertainment from artists like Pearson, the Gospel Redeemers and performances from African drummers and dancers along with many fun activities for the family.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, visit their website.