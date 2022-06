Rep. Jim Clyburn hosts weekend event to encourage voters to head to the polls

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Representative Jim Clyburn is encouraging people in Columbia to get out and vote Tuesday. Over the weekend, he invited people to join him at the Greenview Park, where he spoke about his accomplishments during his terms and his upcoming agenda if he’s re-elected.

Clyburn also talked about the high cost of medication, saying he plans to work to make the cost of medications such as insulin affordable.