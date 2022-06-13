Local Living: Celebrate Juneteenth in the Midlands, community cleanup in Cayce this week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Irmo is inviting you their Juneteenth event happening this week. Starting at 6 p.m. this coming Wednesday, June 15, you can help celebrate Irmo’s culture and history with the second annual “History with the Elders” celebration. They will have live music, a special “Elders of Irmo and Midlands History Walk” and a fashion show! It takes place at the Irmo Community Park on Eastview Drive. The event is free!

HOPKINS, SC (WOLO) – You can bring your family to have some fun at the free Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins! It starts this Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Historic Harriet Barber House at 116 Barberville Loop. You can enjoy different meals from food vendors, live entertainment from artists like Pearson, the Gospel Redeemers and performances from African drummers and dancers along with many fun activities for the family. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For more information, visit their website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Music fans are in for a treat this fall at the Colonial Life Arena. Singer and songwriter Post Malone is coming to the Midlands to extend his Twelve Carat Tour, alongside Roddy Ricch. The tour comes on the heels of Post Malones new album release of Twelve Carat Toothache.

The concert takes place Saturday, October 15 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m., so don’t wait to get yours!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The County of Lexington and the City of Cayce are partnering with local law enforcement and Palmetto Pride to help clean up the community. They’re calling it the “Spring Sweep in Cayce: A Great American Cleanup Event.” It’ll take place this Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in a Cayce neighborhood where habitat for humanity is currently building homes. Volunteers are asked to arrive slightly before 9 a.m. so they can get signed in. Volunteers will also be given lunch at a local park.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series on next Friday, June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.