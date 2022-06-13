Newberry County Coroner IDs 76-year-old who died in a collision on SC 176

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece released the name of a 76-year-old man who was killed in a single vehicle collision in the Pomaria area on Friday. The coroner says Malcolm “Steve” Millwood, of Whitemire, was killed in the collision on SC 176 near Big Pine Road.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west on US 176 when it went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Millwood was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. An autopsy shows Millwood died from blunt force injuries, according to the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.