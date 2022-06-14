Governor McMaster casts his ballot in 2022 state primaries

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters are heading to the polls today as the primaries get underway, and all eyes are on the Democratic gubernatorial race.

This morning, Governor Henry McMaster cast his ballot. The primary will determine whether Republican Governor Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term and possibly become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.

McMaster faces one candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman. On the Democratic side, five candidates are seeking the nomination. Democrats in the state will choose between former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Senator Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Cunningham and McLeod have raised more money than any of their opponents.

We spoke with some of the candidates and the governor about some key issues affecting South Carolinians, particularly gun reform.

If none of the Democratic candidates reach 50% of the votes, a runoff election will be held on June 28.