Local Living: Post Malone coming to Columbia, Richland One hosting career fair this week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Music fans are in for a treat this fall at the Colonial Life Arena. Singer and songwriter Post Malone is coming to the Midlands to extend his Twelve Carat Tour, alongside Roddy Ricch. The tour comes on the heels of Post Malone’s new album release of Twelve Carat Toothache.

The concert takes place Saturday, October 15 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m., so don’t wait to get yours!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people run through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

June 10 Kick-Off Summer Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue



June 17 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is holding a summer job fair this week. It’s going on this Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Eau Claire High School gym. They’re looking for certified teachers and teacher assistants, as well as bus and truck drivers, custodians, nurses and social workers. Walk-ins are welcome, but you’re asked to complete a Richland One application before attending. For more information — visit our website abc columbia dot com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If teaching isn’t quite your speed, the Lexington County Detention Center is also hiring. They are hosting a job fair this month too. It’ll be next Wednesday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m., on 521 Gibson Road. They will have deputies ready to chat with you about available career opportunities, tours of the detention center and applications all ready for you.