S. Carolina Gov. McMaster wins Republican nomination again

By Jeffrey Collins (AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won his party’s nomination for a second full term. If he wins the general election in November and completes that term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. McMaster defeated Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman who said he was running to allow open carry of guns, prevent any government vaccine mandates and eliminate state income taxes. McMaster mostly let his governing do his campaigning. He reminded voters how the state’s economy is booming and how he tried to carefully tailor COVID-19 restrictions when the pandemic started.