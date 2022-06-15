Consumer News: A look at current gas prices, rates for airfare up nearly 50% from January

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some surprisingly good news for drivers tonight as gas prices seem to be giving our wallets a bit of a break. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia is now $4.52. That’s three cents down from Monday. Richland County as a whole is clocking in at $4.53 per gallon. That’s down four cents too.

ABC NEWS– Airline prices to fly to your summer vacation will quickly snap you back into reality. One report says domestic airfares are up a staggering 47% since January. As always, there are still deals out there. ABC’s Gio Benitez tells us how to beat the high prices.