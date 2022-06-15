Gov. McMaster signs Rena Grant Sickle Cell Disease Voluntary Patient Recovery Act into law

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House today, Governor Henry McMaster signed the Rena Grant Sickle Cell Disease Voluntary Patient Recovery Act into law. The measure calls on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to create a voluntary registry of sickle cell patients in South Carolina, in order to study the prevalence of the disease in the state and improve the overall treatment of those patients.

Patients are not required to take part in the registry, and they will be allowed to opt out as well.