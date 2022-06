Study ranks SC as 8th worst state for working dads

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina isn’t doing its dads any favors according to a new study. A wallethub.com survey says the Palmetto State is the eighth worst in the country for working dads.

The survey was based on factors like the number of men without insurance, day care quality and male life expectancy.

Massachusetts had the top marks, while Louisiana ranked as the worst.