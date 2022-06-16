HOW COOL SHOULD YOU KEEP YOUR HOME? Midlands residents try to keep out of the heat and keep energy costs down

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The average South Carolina resident’s energy bill is around $150 according to data from SC Energy.

However. there are ways you can stay cool in this heat without breaking the bank.

“Heating and cooling can account for up to 50 percent of a home’s energy costs,” said Ashley Cunningham, Dominion Energy communications specialist. “Whenever we talk about energy efficiency, we talk about the thermostat. During hot weather like we’re having right now, we encourage people to keep their thermostat to 78 degrees.”

She adds that a smart thermostat and a properly working HVAC unit can also save you money.

“We encourage customers to see that they’re getting their HVAC units serviced annually,” Cunningham said. “Also, make sure that you’re changing your filters regularly. Those dirty clogged filters can impact how well those units work.”

Keeping your house cool relies on more than just the temperature you set your thermostat to.

“Make sure that windows are properly caulked and sealed with things like window striping. You don’t want all of your cool air to leak outside,” Cunningham said. “Your unit is working hard to keep your home cool, you don’t want to cool the neighborhood.”

There are other things Dominion Energy advises to do to stay cool such as using fans inside.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is working to provide fans to elderly people in the community without them. It is asking for donations of either fans or AC units.

“Senior citizens need them because they are vulnerable to the heat or if they’re AC goes out this time of year. We’ve had several calls where that’s happened. I just took a fan to a lady who is 80 years old and her AC went out,” said Lt. Tom Amaro of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Through the Project Hope initiative, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department serves more than 600 people.

“A vet a couple years ago living in Hopkins in a trailer where it was actually cooler outside of his trailer,” Amaro recalls.

With the triple digit temperatures seemingly here to stay for a while, he advises you to stay in touch with those around you.

“As a neighbor, check on your older neighbors to make sure they’re okay at this point in time,” Amaro said.

If you’d like to donate a fan or AC unit, you can drop those off at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Two Notch Road headquarters.