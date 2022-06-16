OCSD: Suspect apprehended in connection with double murder near Eutawville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a double murder that took place near Eutawville.

“This agency worked throughout the night on this case, which resulted in this subject being taken into custody,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “This is what you can expect if you consider doing something like this.”

The sheriff says he expects the subject to be charged with two counts of murder as well as other charges.

Investigators say they were called to a residence on Wesgar Avenue for reports of two deceased individuals. Deputies say the investigation led them to North Charleston, where the victims’ vehicle was. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were 62-years-old and 66-years-old.

Authorities say an 18-month-old child believed to be taken from the home has been reconnected with their family after they were found safe in Dorchester County.

The investigation is ongoing.