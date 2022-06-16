SC lawmakers compromise to get state budget passed on to governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The legislative session left lawmakers with work still to do at the statehouse. A lot of money had to be decided on as the state budget had yet to be approved.

Wednesday morning began with committee meetings and some compromises having to be reached between the House and Senate.

Both chambers passed an almost $14 billion budget which includes income tax cuts and almost a billion dollars on road improvement.

Another one of the highlights of the approved budget was the raising of the minimum teacher’s salary. It increased from$36,000 a year to $40,000 a year. It was just one of many things that the state’s budget surplus went towards. The governor hopes the final budget he signs can improve many areas of the state.

The budget sits on the governor’s desk and he has until early next week to veto any parts of it. The general assembly can return later this month to override those vetos.

In the House, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says she was pleased with the work done to help rural infrastructure. However, she added that she wish more could be done to help non-profits in the state such as Habitat for Humanity. She hopes to address this next session if re-elected to the House.

Wednesday also marked the last day for House Speaker Jay Lucas who will not run for re-election. He will be replaced as House Speaker by fellow Republican Murrell Smith, who represents Sumter County.