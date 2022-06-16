SCHP: Driver dies after Tuesday crash in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died as a result on injuries sustained during a crash in Lexington County on Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 2:37 p.m., troopers say a 1997 Honda sedan was traveling too fast for conditions on Founders Road when they went off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree. Troopers say the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to an area hospital by “alternative means,” and later passed away.

The collision remains under investigation.