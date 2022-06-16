SCHP: Driver dies after Tuesday crash in Lexington County

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died as a result on injuries sustained during a crash in Lexington County on Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 2:37 p.m., troopers say a 1997 Honda sedan was traveling too fast for conditions on Founders Road when they went off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree. Troopers say the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to an area hospital by “alternative means,” and later passed away.

The collision remains under investigation.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
