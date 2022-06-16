State leaders join members of the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in South Carolina. On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and other state leaders joined the Alzheimer’s Association at the State House to honor families with a loved one in cognitive decline. The Alzheimer’s Association encourages everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle that can reduce the risk of the disease.

One in three seniors over 85 have Alzheimer’s disease.