Consumer News: Current gas prices in the Columbia area, flight delays and cancellations on the rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some possibly good news for drivers tonight, as gas prices seem to be giving our wallets a bit of a break. GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia is now $4.46. That’s surprisingly down three cents from Monday and hasn’t changed since Wednesday. Richland County as a whole is clocking in at $4.50 per gallon, also down four cents as well. As for the entire Palmetto State, GasBuddy says drivers are paying an average of $4.53 a gallon.

