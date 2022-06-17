LCSD: Allendale County man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man from Allendale County is behind bars, accused of breaking into multiple businesses in Lexington County.

“Property crimes detectives have determined Bing would typically break into a business by throwing a rock or some other object through a glass door to get inside,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Bing would often steal cash registers and cash register drawers.”

According to investigators, Bing is accused of breaking into businesses on Airport Boulevard, Bush River Road and St. Andrews Road.

Authorities say Quavian Brooker Bing is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of third degree-burglary and one count of unlawful carry of a pistol.

“He used a pistol to break into one business and, based on evidence detectives gathered, he then stole two cash registers drawers that contained cash,” Koon said. “Other charges are possible against Bing as detectives continue their work on these cases.”

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.