OCSD releases name of man charged with Eutawville double murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the name of a Berkeley County man charged with killing two people in their 60s in Eutawville. Deputies say 45-year-old Antonio Smalls is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of kidnapping.

“This has just been a senseless, senseless act involving these victims who did nothing to this subject,” the sheriff said. “As I said Thursday, you can expect me to turn loose my entire agency to find anyone who does something as heinous as this.”

Investigators say they were called to a residence on Wesgar Avenue for reports of two deceased individuals. Deputies say the investigation led them to North Charleston, where the victims’ vehicle was. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were 62-years-old and 66-years-old.

Authorities say an 18-month-old child believed to be taken from the home has been reconnected with their family after they were found safe in Dorchester County.

The investigation is ongoing.