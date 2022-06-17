SCSO looking for woman wanted for breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy

Mike Olson,
Mekwana Lykia-Olivia-Shatell Ross
Image: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies need your help finding a woman wanted on multiple charges.

Deputies say Mekwana Ross is wanted on charges including breach of trust, three counts of forgery and three counts of criminal conspiracy. Officials say the charges stem from multiple instances of conspiring with co-defendants to forge and cash multiple checks at various locations throughout Sumter County.

Is you have seen Ross or know where they may be, call 911. The sheriff’s office is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Ross’s arrest.

