The COMET holds public meeting for input

Image: The COMET /ABC FILE

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The COMET plans to hold a public meeting Monday June 20, 2022 to hear how they can better help you get in and around town.

The transportation agency says the Lower Richland Transportation Public meeting will give residents a chance to voice suggestions and or concerns that can help the system continue to make sure their routes, schedule and other adjustments that will make using the transit bus as easy and accessible as possible.

City officials will also be on hand to listen to what the public has to say and how they can help get the bus rolling in a way that helps all of those who use it.

The transportation systems interim CEO Derrick Huggins says,

“We want to hear from the communities that we serve to ensure that we are providing access to jobs, healthcare, education and all essential travel,”…The Lower Richland event is the first of future public meetings we plan to have in order to obtain feedback which help us to be the best transportation provider possible.”

The meeting will take place at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center located at 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins, SC. The event will run from 6 pm until 8pm.

If you are not able to come out to attend the meeting itself, COMET says you can take the survey so your ideas can still be heard.

COMET survey here