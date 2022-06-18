Victims of the Emanuel A.M.E. Massacre remembered

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — Religious leaders gathered in Charleston at the Emanuel A.M.E Church to honor the nine church members gunned down during bible study seven years ago Friday.

In 2015, Dylann Roof shot and killed his victims after sitting in the sanctuary with them for more than an hour.

During a service remembering the victims the pastor for Emanuel A.M.E says he believes there is still some good in the world.

Various events will be held throughout the weekend in honor of the nine lives lost that day. The shooter now in a federal prison, he was found guilty and sentenced to death.