Lexington Police investigate apartment shooting, suspect in custody

(Source: Lexington Police Department) LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting at Summer Cove apartments.

The shooting happened in the apartment complex parking lot on Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. A vehicle was shot at several times by an unknown shooter and fortunately no one was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Residents at the apartment complex were initially asked to shelter in place during the start of the investigation and Railroad Avenue from South Lake Drive to Swartz Road was temporarily closed. The shelter in place request is over and residents can return to their apartments.

Investigators say a resident of the complex was taken into custody who is believed to be involved in the shooting. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

If you witnessed this shooting, have a security camera that may have useful footage, or have information about this incident, please call Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.

ABC Columbia will keep you updated on this developing story.