Gilbert man arrested, accused of killing multiple cats

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities in Lexington County say they arrested a man accused of killing multiple cats in the Gilbert area. Authorities say Johnathan William Grider is charged with ill treatment of animals, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On June 10, Lexington County Animal Services says they were told of an allegation stating Grider killed a cat, and the body was hung in a tree.

While searching the area, investigators say they found two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

On June 15, members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Services say they arrested Grider at his home in Gilbert and took him the Lexington County Detention Center. Officials say Grider was released the following day, after a bond hearing.