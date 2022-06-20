Lexington PD offering monthly classes to help prepare citizens in the case of active shooter scenarios

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is offering monthly training courses to help citizens prepare for active shooter scenarios. STOP THE BLEED and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or C.R.A.S.E. for short, are two hour courses that include training on first aid and strategies for dealing with active shooters.

Classes are free for those who are at least 16-years-old. The next classes are Tuesday and Thursday.

Do you want to learn how to save a life if someone is bleeding? Or what to do during an active shooter incident? Our officers will offer @stopthebleed and @alerrtcenter C.R.A.S.E. training each month throughout the year. Visit our website for details…https://t.co/21eDn7U8rc pic.twitter.com/m7w7TT9m9Z — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 17, 2022

The remaining classes being offered are listed below:

Classes will be taught at the training room at the Lexington Police Department from 6-8 p.m.:

STOP THE BLEED June 21 July 12 August 23 September 23 October 25 November 15 December 20

C.R.A.S.E. June 23 July 14 August 25 September 22 October 27 November 17 December 22



Each session is limited to 16 participants, according to officials.

To ask any questions and to register, contact Officer William Norris of the Community Action Team by calling 803-359-6260 or email wnorris@lexsc.com.