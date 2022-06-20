Midlands Gun Buyback at M.L. Smith Community Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some area churches and groups are joining together to get guns off our streets. The Midlands Gun Buyback is tonight until 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. It will take place at the M.L. Smith Community Center off Farrow Road.

Weapons can be surrendered with no questions asked, according to officials. Weapons brought to the event should be unloaded and in the trunk or rear of the vehicle.

According to organizers, you will be given a $100 per handgun and $200 for assault rifles.