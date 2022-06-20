Newberry County deputies announce arrest of man accused of using stolen bulldozer to damage property

Bulldozer Image: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Robert Fred Robarge Image: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a report of a tractor driving through a shed.

Deputies say they responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on June 9, and they found a bulldozer, that was still running, driving through a shed. Deputies say they were safely able to get the bulldozer out of gear and cut the engine.

Investigators say they discovered the bulldozer was stolen from a construction site and driven to the home on Jollystreet Road.

According to officials, the bulldozer caused extensive damage to the side porch, a carport and a block shed at the rear of the house. Additionally, investigators say the bulldozer was pointed towards the house when it was found.

On June 17, deputies say they arrested 41-year-old Robert Fred Robarge was taken into custody Friday at a home on Highway 121.

“Our investigating Deputies determined this was act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case. This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness.” “This criminal act shows just how far a defendant will take actions to destroy the lives of others, which will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Foster.

Authorities say Robarge is charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to property and grand larceny. He was denied bond at a hearing over the weekend.