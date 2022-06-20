Sumter PD looking for missing K9 officer who got away from tracking team

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is continuing their search for one of their missing K9 officers. On Sunday, 3-year-old K9 Officer Jake got away from his tracking team, following a successful search for a missing elderly person.

The yellow lab was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the Cane Savannah/Apollo Street area in Wedgefield. He is tall and slender, and he is wearing a black harness with a police K9 label.

If you see him, call 911.