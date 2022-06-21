Columbia PD: 22-year-old accused of shooting two people at the Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 22-year-old man has been arrested with a connection with a shooting that took place Monday night at the Colony Apartments.

Police say Kevonta D. Jones is accused of shooting two people after an argument shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities say Jones is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

According to authorities, both victims remain in critical condition at a local hospital.

Arrest made in connection with a shooting incident at the Colony Apartments last night. The 2 male victims remain in critical condition.https://t.co/asv88nqP66 pic.twitter.com/pjIjOY9YuS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 21, 2022

Officers say they believe Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.

Jones was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.