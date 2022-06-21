Columbia PD: 22-year-old accused of shooting two people at the Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 22-year-old man has been arrested with a connection with a shooting that took place Monday night at the Colony Apartments.
Police say Kevonta D. Jones is accused of shooting two people after an argument shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities say Jones is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
According to authorities, both victims remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
Officers say they believe Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.
Jones was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.