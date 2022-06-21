Intersection in Eastover dedicated to Midlands resident and WWII veteran who passed away in 1983

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new sign was unveiled this morning to honor the legacy of a Midlands resident and World War II Army veteran. The intersection of Chalk Street and Poultry Lane will now serve as a memorial to David Shiver Sr., who passed away in 1983.

Senator Darrell Jackson and other legislators worked with the Shiver family to make the dedication a reality. Shiver was not only a World War II veteran, he was also a farmer, a community advocate and a deacon at Red Hill Baptist Church.

Shiver also lobbied with other residents for an area health clinic, resulting in the building of the Eastover Medical Center.