Krispy Kreme adds new sweet treat to menu

(ABC News) — While Krispy Kreme is known for it’s decadent doughnuts, it is adding a new item to the menu that could give some good goose bumps.

Just in time for the summer the store is releasing a new sweet treat called the “original glazed soft serve ice cream”

A new addition to Krispy Kreme’s lineup made with whole milk and some of the same secret ingredients in the donuts themselves. If you’re feeling really indulgent, there are a variety of toppings to choose from– like dehydrated glazed doughnuts.

​

The ice cream is only available in a select few Krispy Kreme stores now.

We reached out the doughnut shop, but as of yet there is still no word on if and or when ice cream will be available in South Carolina stores.