New state law impacting wake surfers in SC waterways

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Heads up if you like to do a little wake surfing on Lake Murray or Lake Wateree. According to state law, it is now illegal to operate boats on any South Carolina waterways designed to create a wake big enough for someone to surf on within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored boat.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say the idea is to keep people and property safe.

Authorities define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.”

If you get caught it will cost you between $100-600.

You can find more information about boating regulations at www.dnr.sc.gov/boating.