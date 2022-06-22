COVID vaccines recommended for children under 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Over the weekend the CDC approved vaccinations for ages 6 months through 5 years old. This comes as DHEC says there is an increase in cases across South Carolina particularly in the Midlands.

Vaccines for the youngest age group 6 months through five years old are approved for both Pfizer and Moderna. State health leaders say this can reinforce protection in households, daycares, and in classrooms. Prisma Health is strongly encouraging vaccinations even if your child previously had the virus.

“Children who’ve already had COVID do have antibodies but it is always good to get your children vaccinated regardless. It can offer extra potential protection or it could boost those immunities that the child may have already made,“ says Doctor Anna-Kathryn Burch, with Prisma Health in the Midlands.

DHEC’s Doctor Brannon Traxler says the new addition could be a game changer for the state, especially considering DHEC data which shows a surge of cases in the state including counties in the Midlands – Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties.

“We saw dips in cases and hospitalizations this week compared to the prior several weeks and deaths remain at a low level as well. So we are on the beginning of the right track. We just need to continue these preventative measures and use good judgment,” says Doctor Traxler.

Doctor Traxler says the vaccines for ages 6 months through 5 years old will be given to clinics, health departments, and providers who request them.

“So we encourage residents to check with your child’s healthcare provider and on our online vaccine locator to find a location that is administering 6 months and up vaccines,” says Doctor Traxler.

Click here to find a location near you.