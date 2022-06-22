Fort Jackson brings back firework celebration to celebrate Independence Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Your wish is Fort Jackson’s command. After a five year hiatus, the military base is inviting friends and family to celebrate Independence Day.

On Saturday, July 2, you can bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy free concerts, food trucks and lots of vendors, as well as amusement rides and a kid zone too. Fort Jackson is also bringing back their full scale firework show too.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and the fun get underway at 6 p.m. Visitors older than 16 must have a valid state or government issued ID, and the driver must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and registration.