SCHP investigating hit and run in Fairfield County that injured a bicyclist

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for answers in a recent hit and run. Around 4:20 p.m. on May 1, investigators say an unknown driver hit a bicyclist near the intersection of Greenbriar Mossydale Road and Perry Lane in Fairfield County.

Troopers say the cyclist suffered serious injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Highway Patrol at *HP or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.