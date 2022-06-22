UBER slowly reinstating shared rides for users

FILE

(ABC News) — UBER is letting some users share rides again.

The company announced Tuesday it is reinstating ride sharing in nine cities…including New York, L.A. and Chicago.

it’s called “UBER-X share”.

Users can only request one seat using the app, and will only be paired up with one other rider.

Masks are optional except in mandated areas.

UBER says they plan to expand the option to other cities later this summer. Their competitor LYFT already started offering shared rides last year.