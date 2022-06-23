AG Wilson: SC joins multi-state settlement over Carnival Cruise Line data breach in 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson announced South Carolina and multiple states obtained a $1.25 million settlement with Carnival Cruise Line, after a data breach in 2019.

The Palmetto State will receive more than $20,000.

“What happened in this case is a reminder that it could happen to any other business, so it’s important for businesses to take preventive measures to protect the private information of their customers,” Attorney General Wilson said. “They also need to follow regulations about notifying consumers promptly when there is a breach of private information.”

An investigation found that carnival was aware of the data breach where a hacker gained access to certain Carnival employee email accounts, but didn’t publicly report it until March 2020. The breach included a small number of social security numbers, names and addresses, among others.

With this settlement, officials say Carnival also agreed to strengthen its email security and data breach practices.