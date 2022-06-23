Columbia PD announces arrest of man accused of shooting another man in the face

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers arrested a 30-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the face and body after an argument. Police say Sequan Summerton is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators the shooting took place at Plowden Road Apartments on June 16.

Officials say the victim in still at a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police say Summerton is bring held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $100,000 surety bond.